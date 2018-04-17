The Philadelphia 76ers seem to be the young upstart darlings of the NBA. After blowing out the Miami Heat in game 1, many penciled in the 76ers to advance to the next round.

Dwayne Wade didn’t get that message. His 28 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists off the bench to pace Miami and snap Philadelphia’s 17-game win streak. The Heat won the game, 103-113, to tie the series at one apiece.

Wade set the Heat’s record for most points in a playoff game by a bench player. While having a monster game, Wade moved up to No. 10 on the league’s all-time leading playoff scorers list in the process. Wade’s exceptional performance was actually fueled by Philadelphia native Kevin Hart.

Hart was seen yelling throughout the entire game. Every time the TNT cameras panned to the crowd, you could see Hart standing up, screaming, and waving his hands.

After the game, Wade talked to Ramona Shelburne about his performance. Wade said, “You can thank Kevin Hart for that.” Wade and Hart are friends so this is all in good fun, but Kevin Hart might want to tone it down a bit for Game 3 — unless he wants to motivate Flash like that again.

The series now shifts to Miami for the next two games. If the Heat can expect Wade to play like this every game in the playoffs, the 76ers might not be the runaway favorites in this series after all.