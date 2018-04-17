On Monday afternoon, J. Cole performed at a surprise free show at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City where cell phones, cameras and bags were banned. The Fayetteville-born rapper announced the show a couple hours before he was set to take the stage sending fans rushing to the city to see Cole perform.

Shortly after the show ended, J. Cole announced on Twitter that he will be releasing a new album on Friday April 20 titled KOD. The surprise show was reportedly a listening session of the new 12-track album. KOD like, Cole’s last two albums, will have no features.

Cole also changed his profile pictures on Instagram and Twitter to an all purple picture with no context which could be perceived as potential artwork for the album.

No further information was made available from the Dreamville camp, but Rap Radar’s B. Dot tweeted some insight on what to expect from the next release that B. Dot says was recorded in two weeks.

new #jcole album title: k.o.d. three different subtitles (kidz on drugz, king overdose, kill our demonz) recorded in two weeks. — brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) April 17, 2018

cole played the entire album. about 12 songs. experimenting with flow. standout tracks were the intro and last song, “1985”. no word on release date. but it’s coming. — brian b.dot™ miller (@bdotTM) April 17, 2018

Cole’s last album, ‘For Your Eyes Only’ was similarly announced with short notice and sold more than 300,000 copies in its first week and four months after its release was RIAA certified Platinum status.

Tidal might be the streaming service to watch for further information in the coming days. Last go around, Cole released a few visuals on Tidal including studio sessions that the ‘Deja Vu’ rapper had during the production, recording and studio sessions of the last album.

We most recently heard a new verse from J. Cole on the NBA Playoffs commercial for ESPN which could’ve been the first hint that something was on the way.

As we get closer to the date, look out for a single or any new teases from J. Cole prior to the Friday release.