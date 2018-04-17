The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill of The Fugees has announced her 20th anniversary tour of The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill album.

The 1998 set birthed hits such as ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’ and ‘Everything is Everything,’ and won five Grammy Awards. In 2015, ‘The Miseducation’ was inducted in the US Library of Congress.

Set to kick off July 5th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach, the trek will play almost 30 dates through to October 5th at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.

Click here for tour dates in a city near you!