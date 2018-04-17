Things are consistently getting worse for R. Kelly.

His latest accuser is a Texas woman who claims that Kelly infected her with a sexually transmitted disease and supplied her with drugs and alcohol. The unidentified woman filed a complaint last week with the Dallas Police Department and is also preparing to file a federal civil complaint against the veteran singer.

In this new complaint, the woman states that she met Kelly last June when she was 19, and claims that he infected her with the STD in Dallas, Texas, in December. The complaint also charges that Kelly was grooming the woman to join his alleged “sex cult.”

Philadelphia-based attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing the woman, said that his client ended her relationship with Kelly in February. Merritt added that during the relationship, “our client was the victim of several forms of criminal misconduct by Kelly, ­including, but not limited to, unlawful restraint, furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor, and aggravated assault (via the referenced intentional STD infection).”

The accuser also states in her claims that she’s reached out to Joycelyn Savage’s family via Instagram to tell them she had spent time with Jocelyn. As we previously reported, Joycelyn’s parents believe that Kelly is running a sex cult involving her daughter and several other women, however, Joycelyn told the media that she’s not being held against her will.

A rep for R. Kelly says the singer “categorically denies all claims and allegations” related to this new complaint.

Meanwhile, Merritt plans to hold a news conference in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday (April 18) to further explain this new legal case against R. Kelly.