Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has become infamous for escalating beef with other artists. His growing list includes rappers like YG, The Game, Trippie Redd, and Casanova but now he’s taking his beef to the boxing world.

Welterweight boxer and former best friend of Floyd Mayweather, Adrien Broner, posted a picture on Instagram fwith Power 105.1 Radio Personality Charlamagne Tha God to which 6ix9ine couldn’t help but drop a comment under the picture that read , “clown.” The comment was most likely directed at Charlamagne and not Broner. The reasoning stems from Tekashi’s heated back and forth Charlamagne during his interview on The Breakfast Club that went viral and now has over 8 million views on YouTube. Regardless of who the comment may have been directed at, Broner had to issue a response.

After 6ix9ine’s comment, Adrien “The Problem” Broner dropped a video on his Instagram account trash talking the rapper for leaving a comment under the post. “I ain’t one of these rap n—as you can be trolling with boy,” Broner says in the video.

A couple hours later, 6ix9ine dropped a video of his own holding stacks of money saying he’s willing to bet $300,000 that Broner loses his fight this weekend against Jessie Vargas. The “Gotti” rapper is also telling Broner to check in when he gets to Brooklyn where the fight is scheduled at the Barclay’s Center.

While Tekashi is free to talk his trash while his “Gotti” video has scored over 5 million views in a day and he’s seemingly basking in the fruits of his labor, all of Broner’s energy should be on his fight with the 28 win two loss Jesse Vargas who believes that if he beats Broner on Saturday his next fight will be for a title belt.

The four-time world champion Broner currently stands at 33 wins with 24 knockouts and 3 losses.