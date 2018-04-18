Jordan Brand is having a homecoming of sorts this weekend with the release of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Homage To Home”.

The two-toned set of kicks combines the “Chicago” and “Banned/Bred” colorways — arguably two of the most regarded AJ1 colorways ever. The design is split straight down the middle, with the “Chicago” theme adorned on the inner portion of the shoe while the “Banned” theme hits the outer portion. The Nike Air is also split-colored on the tongue, finished off with a White midsole and Red outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Homage To Home” will arrive in two drops: one set to release this Saturday (April 21) exclusively in Chicago, followed by a wider release that hit stores on May 19. The former version is limited to only 2,300 pairs, comes individually numbered, and includes the words “From” and “For” on the heels. Both will be priced at $160.

Take a look at a few other shots below, and let us know what you think of this mashup: