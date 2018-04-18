The power of a Drake cosign is still immense. BlocBoy JB, Drake’s latest cosign has parlayed the attention given to him by churning out new music. Today, (April 17) BlocBoy released a new track and video called “Prod By Bloc.” The video captures the energy of the track, with BlocBoy hitting his signature “Shoot” dance. Utilizing the Drake cosign also helped land Blocboy with collaborations with A$AP Rocky & 21 Savage over the last month. With the release of “Prod By Bloc,” it appears that the Memphis up-and-comer is only getting started. Check out the track and video above to see if it bumps for yourself.