DJ Megan Ryte is the midday voice for New York’s radio powerhouse, HOT 97, while simultaneously providing the tunes for that same time slot as a DJ. From touring with the likes of K. Michelle, The Game, and Justine Skye to even being a television personality for WNYW-FOX 5 and KRIV-FOX 26, it’s quite obvious that Ryte masters any lane she touches and has recently added some prominent credentials to her already impressive resume.

Ryte took to Instagram to announce her recent signing to Interscope Records with a compilation album already in the works. Ryte’s HOT 97 counterpart and legendary DJ, DJ Enuff, will serve as the executive producer of the album.

Following the IG announcement, Ryte released her debut single “On & On” featuring Tory Lanez and Hood Celebrityy. The upbeat track is the perfect song to jumpstart the summer — with island vibes and mellow flow that adds plenty of sex appeal.

Adding icing to the already layered cake of recent accomplishments, DJ Megan Ryte will officially be hitting the HOT 97 Summer Jam main stage alongside Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Remy Ma, and some very special surprise guests to accompany her on stage.

Congratulations are definitely in order as Megan’s moves prove why you’ve always have to #RespectTheDJ!

Be sure to take a listen to “On & On” here.