Drake brought his trash talking game to the playoffs.

In a competitive Game 2 matchup, the Washington Wizards were met with more than just Demar Dorozan’s 37-point playoff high. Toronto living legend, Drake, was court-side to watch the game, and when Drake is sideline, he isn’t there to solely enjoy the popcorn and good basketball. He’s also there for the trash talk. In Game 2, Wizard’s point guard, John Wall, was his first victim.

“John, you’re getting bodied by 20 tonight,” said the 6 God in a heavy Canadian accent.

At the time, Wall was talking with Raptors point guard, Kyle Lowry, but rest assure he heard Drake from the sideline.

In the 3rd quarter, the game begin to slip away from the Wizards. The Raptors lead by as much as 19 points during the game, which gassed Drake to add another Wizard to his trash talking repertoire. After a deep CJ Miles 3-pointer to beat the 24-second shot clock, Wizard’s forward, Kelly Oubre, jogged down the court, only to be met by the “Nice for What” rapper at half court.

“You’re a bum,” shouted Drake.

While Oubre was not phased by it, his team was down double digits and in a position to go down 0-2 in the playoffs.

As the series shifts to Washinton D.C. for Game 3, the Wizards will not have to worry about sideline antics from hip-hop’s golden boy. But perhaps a DMV native will show up in an effort to match Drake’s court-side and rattle the Raptors the same way Drizzy did the Wizards. If Wale was watching last night’s game, it would be entertaining to see the “Fashion Week” rapper switch roles with Drake, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The Wizards will host the Raptors in Game 3 this Friday, April 20.