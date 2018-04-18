Content is king. So when to rivals are both in need of great content, it could make for some strange alliances.

Rival networks ESPN and FOX Sports have teamed up to put in a bid for the UFC’s new TV rights deal, according to Variety.com.

According to the report, as many as 15 UFC events could head to the new subscription streaming service ESPN+. The service launched this past week and costs $4.99 per month.

The current deal with FOX, which began in 2011 and ends this year, brings in an average of $120 million a year, with the price jumping to $160 million for this final year.

For ESPN, a UFC deal would provide premium live-event content for the fledgling ESPN+ service not currently available on the company’s linear cable channels. ESPN+ launched last week at $4.99 per month with a mix of content including select games from MLB, NHL, and out-of-market MLS games.

ESPN is desperate for new content, so spiting cost and events with Fox Sports is actually a good business move. Fox Sports is also expected to make a play for the WWE television right when they become available next year.