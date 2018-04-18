Get Ready for Season Two: “The Four: Battle for Stardom” Returns to FOX

Get Ready for Season Two: “The Four: Battle for Stardom” Returns to FOX

“CHALLENGE!” – Diddy

Season two of the hit music competition series “THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM” smashes back to the silver screen this summer on FOX. Grammy®Award-winning musician, record producer and songwriter Sean “Diddy” Combs; super producer DJ Khaled; and Grammy® Award-winning recording artist and songwriter Meghan Trainor will return as panelists, alongside multi-Platinum solo artist Fergie who will return as the series’ host.

Last season, Memphis vocal powerhouse Evvie McKinney was crowned the first-ever champion and received the ultimate prize: career mentorship by the panel of experts. McKinney, who’s currently is in the studio recording her first single under the guidance of the panel, took the show by storm with her high energy performances and raging vocals. Once the single is released, she will be featured as an iHeartRadio “On The Verge” artist. Season two will introduce an entirely new group of “vocal gladiators” who will battle for super stardom.

Season one of “THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM” was FOX’s highest-rated new unscripted series in nearly four years, both among Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers. Additionally, THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM was the No. 1 most social new TV series this season with 5.5 million total social interactions.

“THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM” premieres Thursday, June 7 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Will you be tuning in?