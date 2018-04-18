A rape case against rapper Too Short has fallen apart due to insufficient evidence.

Teana Louis filed papers in Los Angeles back in January, claiming the West Coast Hip Hop icon, whose real name Todd Anthony Shaw, sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in 2016. She alleged he forced her to have oral and anal sex against her wishes, according to media reports, while she was working on a song with the rapper.

Louis sued the “Blow The Whistle” hitmaker for sexual battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, gender discrimination, and false imprisonment, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has rejected the case, explaining there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the plaintiff didn’t consent to the sexual encounters.

Too Short was “adamant Teana conjured up the whole thing just to get into his pockets,” according to reports. Multiple websites reported that Too Short in March produced what he said were explicit texts from Louis that showed she believed the two were having a sexual relationship.