Show business is all Brandall Malik knows.

Casted in both Marvel’s Avengers Civil War and HBO’s Vice Principles, he’s making a steady life for himself post college grad life at Pfeiffer University.

The four year baseball letterman played the the outfielder position and was a member of the Academic All-Conference team. He also played in 31 games, accumulated 72 at bats, scored 12 runs and stole a team-high 10 bases, had one double and one triple and recorded a .360 on base percentage.

While sports, acting and education are great, he’s now exploring his next act: music!

The first musical act signed to Peters Industries, Brandall Malik is ready to take the EDM / Trap music scene by storm.

He decided to focus on music which led to him being signed by Miami EDM / Trap label Peters Industries. Brandall’s first single “Cant Get Over You” is a record which incorporates elements of EDM, Pop & Hip Hop.

Brandall is currently working with producer and former lead R. Kelly backup vocalist John Hill out of Chicago who is the male vocal for Can’t Get Over You.

Brandall’s next release is a rap / trap record rumored to feature Fat Boy SSE and 52 Savage. Make sure to look for Brandall this summer who plans to be highlighting your favorite festivals.