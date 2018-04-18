Is Fetty Wap becoming a political figure in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey?

Paterson mayoral candidate Michael Jackson alleges that the “Trap Queen” rapper has switched sides of allegiance in the mayoral race, with Wap now supporting another candidate, Pedro Rodriguez, in the mayoral race, with the election approaching on May 8.

Jackson claims that he supported Fetty Wap in his community work early in the hometown rapper’s career.

“Pedro has never supported Fetty Wap prior to his making it,” Michael Jackson told the media. “But it’s not surprising he’s seeking his support now. It’s sad that Fetty Wap would allow this to happen.”

Rodriguez is supported other Hip Hop notables from New Jersey including internet personality and comedian Fatboy SSE.