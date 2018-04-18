Rev. Al Sharpton: I Liked Jay-Z’s Music Until He Took Shots At Me On ‘4:44’

Last summer, Jay-Z dropped his groundbreaking 4:44 album. He mentioned many by name even civil rights leader and MSNBC personality, Rev. Al Sharpton.

On the single, “Family Feud”, Jay-Z mentioned Rev. Sharpton and embattled comedian, Bill Cosby, rhyming,

Al Sharpton in the mirror takin’ selfies

How is him or Pill Cosby s’posed to help me?

Old niggas never accepted me..

The selfie reference was pointed at Rev. Al’s daily workout routine which he documents on his Instagram account. Appearing in a quick Q&A with on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Sharpton says he’s a fan of Chance the Rapper.

“I like some of what Jay-Z says,” Rev. Al Sharpton said.

“Until he takes a shot at me. But he’s been good to me too.”