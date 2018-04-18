The Portland Trailblazers are officially in trouble.

Anthony Davis had a double-double and Jrue Holiday added a playoff career-high 33 points, as the New Orleans Pelicans held on for a 111-102 win over the Blazers on Tuesday. The Pelicans hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series as they head back home for Game 3.

The Trailblazers looked overmatched and overwhelmed. Holiday has also been brilliant defensively, particularly when tasked with guarding Damian Lillard. The Blazers all-star has just two points on 0-of-8 shooting with Holiday guarding him this series. Lillard finished the game with 17 points.

It was hard to say what the Pelicans would be after DeMarcus Cousins went down, but they’ve recommitted to a spread style with Davis roaming the middle. Holiday has been so damn good. They’ve found shooting in E’Twaun Moore and Darius Miller, and even Rajon Rondo can hit a spot-up shot. The Nikola Mirotic trade solidified this lineup.

The Pelicans just need to win two more, and they have at least three at home. What a team, and what a game this was.