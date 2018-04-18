On Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders pushed for improvements to the Social Security system by piggybacking off rapper Cardi B’s recent praise on Twitter for former President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve. https://t.co/B8cOkoOdLc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

In a recent profile in GQ Magazine, Cardi B showed off her extensive knowledge of presidential history. She said she loves Roosevelt and praised his policies and value system for the country.

“He’s the real ‘Make America Great Again,’ because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security,”

she told GQ.

Sanders has long been an advocate of strengthening or expanding social welfare programs like Social Security and Medicare.

The senator introduced legislation last year that would have required high-income earners to pay more into the retirement system, resulting in a higher payout for seniors who make less than $16,000.

Sanders is considered a likely candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.