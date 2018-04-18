Puerto Rico, suffering from an unstable power grid since Hurricane Maria, has been hit by an island-wide power outage, the Associated Press has reported, suffering unstable power grid following hurricane on Wednesday.

The hurricane inflicted widespread damage to homes and infrastructure when it hit Puerto Rico in September, including wiping out power across the Caribbean island.

This just adds insult to injury after last year’s hurricane left the island crippled for most of 2017.

