Moneybagg Yo is arguably the hottest rapper coming out of Memphis right now. He’s known for painting vivid pictures with blunt lyrics spit over beats allowing listeners to relate and connect with the music and his stories – and his latest track, “Perfect Bihh” is no different.

The three-and-a-half-minute track is a cut from his most recent project, 2 Heartless, which houses a series of tracks talking fake friends, street life and ways to break the Internet, tells the tale of the Memphis rapper’s quest to find the “perfect b—-h.”

The single’s accompanying visuals follow Moneybagg as he’s caught between two women and doesn’t know who to choose. In his words, it’s a “complicated situation.” He’s finds himself clinging to the woman that’s been by his side while pining over the new woman that’s caught his eye. And according to him, the two women combined make the ideal companion. Why? Because “one…is nice, [and] the other one’s aggressive. The new one knows her place but the old one is possessive.”

It’s a situation many catch themselves in while dating, and everyone can understand.

So sit back and think about what you would do when you’re trying to choose the perfect chick!

Make sure to catch Moneybagg Yo live on the #2HEARTLESSTOUR now.