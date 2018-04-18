Words by Chelsea Deline

Teyana Taylor left her Instagram fans drenched in tears as she surprised her grandmother “Nana” with a new car on her birthday as a retirement gift.

After 52 years, Nana decided to retire. As a gift for all of her scarifies and commitment to raising her daughters and grandchildren, Teyana surprised her Nana with a brand new BMW. As they walked into the garage and Nana realized the car wrapped in a gorgeous red bow was hers, all she could do was burst into tears and shout, “To God be the glory”.

Here was her successful granddaughter she helped raised, returning to share her blessings and do something honorable and proud. Silence grew over the family as her husband, daughters, and granddaughter circled her with a warm embrace. The Instagram video was already heart warming, but Teyana’s caption was even more heartfelt.

It is safe to say that Teyana Taylor has been showing pure Black love in all facets of her life. From her new show with husband Iman Shumpert and baby Junie, to surprising her Nana and giving back in a very special way.