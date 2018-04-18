Words by Chelsea Deline
Teyana Taylor left her Instagram fans drenched in tears as she surprised her grandmother “Nana” with a new car on her birthday as a retirement gift.
After 52 years, Nana decided to retire. As a gift for all of her scarifies and commitment to raising her daughters and grandchildren, Teyana surprised her Nana with a brand new BMW. As they walked into the garage and Nana realized the car wrapped in a gorgeous red bow was hers, all she could do was burst into tears and shout, “To God be the glory”.
Here was her successful granddaughter she helped raised, returning to share her blessings and do something honorable and proud. Silence grew over the family as her husband, daughters, and granddaughter circled her with a warm embrace. The Instagram video was already heart warming, but Teyana’s caption was even more heartfelt.
You’ve worked so hard for 52 years straight, barely taking a day off! Even when I told you that you never have to work another day again in life, You continued to work anyway, because you loved and enjoyed your craft! U deserve the world Nana!! Me, my mom & aunties wouldn’t be the women that we are today if it wasn’t for you. Your unconditional love & prayer is what keeps us all sane & on the right path. I love you so much Nana.. I can’t begin to thank you enough. You took care of us, now let us take care of you! Enjoy your retirement! Just sit back, relax, exhale, ride in style & let me spoil you… I love you so much my beautiful Nana! Congrats again on your retirement!! ❤️❤️❤️
It is safe to say that Teyana Taylor has been showing pure Black love in all facets of her life. From her new show with husband Iman Shumpert and baby Junie, to surprising her Nana and giving back in a very special way.