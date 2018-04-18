There’s a new rapper killin’ the game, and his name is SMOKEPURPP. The Florida rapper was signed to Interscope Records & Alamo Records in 2016. Under this new label, he released his first single called “Audi” in 2017, racking up in numbers with over 25 million streams on Soundcloud and 33 million streams on Spotify.

In May 2017, SMOKEPURPP released a new mixtape called Deadstar, with features from Chief Keef, Juicy J and Travis Scott. The mixtape later hit #42 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Succeeding the release of Deadstar, he is currently signed to Cactus Jack Records.

The rapper sat down with Source TV to discuss his success and collaborations with Travis Scott and Murda Beatz, and also mentions Drake as one of 2018’s most hottest hip-hop acts.