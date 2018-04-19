Redman is a rapper’s rapper — an artist that truly embodies what it is to have funk, style and to really immerse oneself in the beat.

Having been introduced to the world through EPMD’s track “Hardcore” in 1990, he hasn’t missed a beat since. As the Jersey-bred rapper just hit 48 years old this past Tuesday (April 17), it was only right that we commemorated the moment with five of his best guest appearances over the years.

“Got My Mind Made Up” – 2Pac featuring Tha Dogg Pound, Redman and Method Man

Produced by Daz Dillinger

All Eyez On Me (1996)

Tensions were high and people were choosing their sides. East Coast? West Coast? At the head of the latter spearhead was a fresh-out-of-jail Tupac Shakur, alongside Daz and Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound, who had months earlier dropped the scathing “New York, New York” diss song on their Dogg Food record. Surprisingly, 2pac’s Death Row debut included this track that featured both members of Tha Dogg Pound, as well as New York native Method Man and his rhyming buddy, Redman. Reggie, who finishes the track, makes his verse one to remember: “Lyrical gat spittin’ the criminal tactics/ non-believers get my d*ck and genitals backwards/ Let’s face it, there’s no replacement/ Taste this mad underground basement shit I’m laced with.” Straight dope.

“4, 3, 2, 1” – LL Cool J featuring Method Man, Canibus, Redman, DMX and Master P

Produced by LL Cool J & Erick Sermon

Phenomenon (1997)

The controversial single that set off the whole LL Cool J vs. Canibus beef resulted in several rounds of diss songs that most fans favor as one of the most entertaining and talked about feuds of all time. However, under all the punches being swung back and forth was a whole posse of great verses with Redman pulling no punches himself. The gloves were definitely off in the booth on that occasion.

“Oooh” – De La Soul featuring Redman

Produced by Prince Paul

Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000)

The feel-good head nodder had clubs moving everywhere at the turn of the century, thanks to Prince Paul’s smooth production and the catchy “Oooh!, oooh!, Oooh!” hook from our belated birthday boy. Although he had fewer bars than a traditional guest feature, this song has to be included. Without Red’s voice, it wouldn’t be the same — it went on to be one of De La Soul’s biggest hits yet.

“The Set Up (Dr. Dre Remix)” Obie Trice featuring Nate Dogg, Lloyd Banks, Jadakiss and Redman.

Produced by Dr. Dre

The Set Up (Promo Single CD) (2004)

A lot of heads may have missed this one, as it wasn’t included on Obie Trice’s debut Shady Records offering. The Funk Doctor picks up where Obie left off on the original and lets us know about his own escapades with the same lady. His playful microphone cadence perfectly fit the Dr. Dre-produced track, and it sounds like he had a lot of fun with this one.

“People Say” – Wu-Tang Clan featuring Redman

Produced by Mathematics

The Saga Continues (2017)

Redman has three appearances on the latest Wu-Tang offering, which is one their most acclaimed group project in years. DJ Mathematics captures the ’90s Wu sound perfectly with this single. Reggie’s wordplay is phenomenal in his opening bars — “I can cypher God bodies from the John Gotti’s” — without a weak line in the entire verse. He even throws in a nod to the Notorious B.I.G. as he ends it.

Enjoy your birthday week, Redman!