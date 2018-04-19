Billionaire Boys Club is ready to walk like an Egyptian into the spring season, offering up a wide array of gear inspired by the Middle East.

The Global Summer 2018 collection, aptly named “Egyptian Lover”, features all the basics: pocket tees, polos, graphic-heavy short sets, bowling shirts, cargo shorts, and ripstop Nylon M-65 jackets among other sahara-ready pieces. The set as a whole tells a story of Egyptian mythology, astrology, hieroglyphics, and iconography, like the Egyptian deity Isis popping up on more than a few items.

Look out for the Billionaire Boys Club “Egyptian Lover” Global Summer 2018 collection to start arriving next week at the BBC flagship store in NYC, with more arriving at the overseas flagship later this month.

Peep the lookbook in the gallery below:

Images: Billionaire Boys Club / Anton Gottlob