As Coachella enters its second weekend with jaw-dropping performances from major artists such as Beyonce and Eminem, the festival has also proven to be a rich source of newer hip-hop artists and groups. While the talent pool is extremely large and competitive, some new artists to watch out for include:

The Blaze

Not to be confused with the right-wing news outlet of the same name, The Blaze is a French duo out of Paris and have been taking the international music festival circuit by storm this year. Known for their mesmerizing beats, powerful lyrics, and poignant melodies, the group vacillates between fierceness and sensitivity with a sound that is both authentic to French hip-hop with a great deal of African musical influence and a dash of EDM. They will be performing at Coachella on Friday.

Jorja Smith

Another Eurpean sensation, Jorja Smith has been making waves on both sides of the pond for the last several years. The R&B artist gained not only critical acclaim for her soulful style, but also the attention of major artists such as Drake, Stormzy, Kali Uchis, and more- all of whom she has collaborated with. In 2018, she won the Brit Critics’ Choice Award. Much like the name of one of her many hit songs, Jorja Smith’s voice and sound epitomizes our Teenage Fantasy and brings emotion to life. She performs Saturday.

Jidenna

Perhaps the artist with the most diverse background, Jidenna has been a teacher, rapper, producer, songwriter, fashion designer, small business owner, and most recently, an actor in Netflix’s Luke Cage series. His musical inspiration is every bit as diverse as his background with him crediting everything from KRS-One to West African beats as major influences. With his ambition, talent, and presence, “Long Live the Chief” will be more than Jidenna’s hit song, but his lasting legacy as he rises to the top of the hip-hop game. He performs on Sunday.

Can’t make it to California? No problem. The festival will be streaming live via Youtube. Stay tuned for weekend two’s preview as well!