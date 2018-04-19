Words by Jasmine Johnson

Earlier this week, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced the nine winners in the Documentary category, which includes Jay-Z for his film, Time: The Kalief Browder Story. It was described as a “powerful miniseries illuminating the greatest flaws of our criminal justice system,”

Time: The Kalief Browder Story faced-off against 60 other nominees, which were chosen from nearly 1,200 entries. The award is the first Peabody for Jay-Z, but not the first for the Carter-Knowles family. In 2017, Beyoncé’s Lemonade won a Peabody in the entertainment category.

Hov hasn’t yet mentioned his award-winning film, but he wanted to pay tribute to the late rapper Kalief Browder as modern prophet. “Our prophets come in many different shapes, forms, or mediums,” Jay said. “This young man just by the fact that he brought all of us here today lets you know how powerful of a soul he was.” This past weekend he surprised everyone by appearing at Beyoncé’s Coachella set rapping a verse on “Deja Vu.” The On the Run Tour II will start on June 6 in the UK.