Yeezy adds “author” to his accomplishment after announcing the release of his upcoming book.

Famed rapper/producer Kanye West took to Twitter yesterday to share the forthcoming release of his philosophy book aptly entitled “Break The Stimulation”.

Ye’ hints that the entire book may possibly be posted on social media, with a series of tweets that give instructional and motivational insights on daily rituals, how to deal with competition and harnessing creativity.