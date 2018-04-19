Yeezy adds “author” to his accomplishment after announcing the release of his upcoming book.

Famed rapper/producer Kanye West took to Twitter yesterday to share the forthcoming release of his philosophy book aptly entitled “Break The Stimulation”.

Ye’ hints that the entire book may possibly be posted on social media, with a series of tweets that give instructional and motivational insights on daily rituals, how to deal with competition and harnessing creativity.

You have the best ideas. Other people's opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don't absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Don't follow crowds. Follow the innate feelings inside of you. Do what you feel not what you think. Thoughts have been placed in our heads to make everyone assimilate. Follow what you feel. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

I don't believe in the concept of an enemy. We have been conditioned to always be in competition. Stop looking for something to beat and just be. You don't have to do all the work. Once you start moving in love the universe will assist you. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018