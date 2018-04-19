Words by Jasmine Johnson

Billboard has released their nominees for their annual Music Awards. Kendrick Lamar is the leading artist this year with over 15 nominations that includes: Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Selling Album and more. Drake is right behind him with nine nominations this year. Cardi B is the leading female artists with seven nominations that include: Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Artist and many more. She also shares a nomination with Bhad Barbie and Nicki Minaj in the Top Female Rap Artist.

It will air on May 20 on NBC. Peep a few of the nominations below and click here for more of the list.

Top Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Hot 100 Song

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Top Selling Album

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN .

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Top New Artist

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Kodak Black

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Top R&B Artist