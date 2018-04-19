Words by Jasmine Johnson
Billboard has released their nominees for their annual Music Awards. Kendrick Lamar is the leading artist this year with over 15 nominations that includes: Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Selling Album and more. Drake is right behind him with nine nominations this year. Cardi B is the leading female artists with seven nominations that include: Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Artist and many more. She also shares a nomination with Bhad Barbie and Nicki Minaj in the Top Female Rap Artist.
It will air on May 20 on NBC. Peep a few of the nominations below and click here for more of the list.
Top Artist
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
Top Female Artist
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Halsey
- Demi Lovato
- Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Bruno Mars
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Top Hot 100 Song
- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
- Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
- Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
- Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”
Top Selling Album
- Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
- P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
- Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
- Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
- Taylor Swift, Reputation
Top New Artist
- 21 Savage
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Khalid
- Kodak Black
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Kendrick
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Top Rap Artist
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Migos
- Post Malone
Top R&B Artist
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- Bruno Mars
- SZA
- The Weeknd