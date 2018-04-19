Words by Jasmine Johnson

Billboard has released their nominees for their annual Music Awards. Kendrick Lamar is the leading artist this year with over 15 nominations that includes: Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Selling Album and more. Drake is right behind him with nine nominations this year. Cardi B is the leading female artists with seven nominations that include: Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Artist and many more. She also shares a nomination with Bhad Barbie and Nicki Minaj in the Top Female Rap Artist.

It will air on May 20 on NBC. Peep a few of the nominations below and click here for more of the list.

Top Artist

  • Drake
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Bruno Mars
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Taylor Swift

Top Female Artist

  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Halsey
  • Demi Lovato
  • Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

  • Drake
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Bruno Mars
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran

Top Hot 100 Song

  • Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
  • Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
  • Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
  • Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”

Top Selling Album

  • Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
  • P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
  • Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
  • Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
  • Taylor Swift, Reputation

Top New Artist

  • 21 Savage
  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Khalid
  • Kodak Black

Top Streaming Songs Artist

  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Kendrick
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran

Top Rap Artist

  • Drake
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Migos
  • Post Malone

Top R&B Artist

  • Chris Brown
  • Khalid
  • Bruno Mars
  • SZA
  • The Weeknd

 