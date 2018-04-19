Following the release of his Victory Lap LP, Nipsey Hussle will be hitting the road in June for the Victory Lap tour. The rapper announced his scheduled tour dates late Wednesday night.

The 11 city tour will start at Irving Plaza in New York City on June 4th followed by shows in Maryland and Boston before he heads south to show Georgia and Texas some love. The tour will finish up on Nipsey’s stomping grounds in the West Coast and will perform at the Staples Center on June 23 with his final show of the tour in Seattle on June 29.

The largely independent Slauson rapper released Victory Lap in partnership with Atlantic Records making the album his major label debut. The LP sold a reported 53,000 copies in its first week which was good for No. 4 on the Billboard charts, a solid debut for an independent artist like Nipsey. This album was easily Nip’s most anticipated album and the credit for that is largely due to the rapper’s business acumen and marketing strategy.

Fans may remember Nipsey’s Crenshaw mixtape that he released for free but also sold physical copies of the project for $100 as part of his Proud 2 Pay movement. The “Blue Laces 2” rapper did the same with his Mailbox Money project except he upped the price to $1000 a copy.

Kendrick Lamar, YG, Puff Daddy, and The Dream are just some of the artists featured on the LP, so it would be no surprise if they made an appearance during Nipsey’s tour dates. Tour schedules are always subject to added dates, and with Nipsey only taking on 11 dates so far, it would also be no surprise to see some possible intermediate stops between New York and Los Angeles.