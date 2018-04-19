Union Takes Cues From the Black Power Movement With New Spring/Summer 2018 Lookbook

This weekend, Union Los Angeles will be dropping a range of apparel for the spring/summer 2018 season that packs a powerful-yet-political punch.

Arriving as a part two delivery, the new collection includes long-sleeve and short-sleeve tees with motifs inspired by the Black Power Movement. These pieces extend on a theme that was previewed earlier, which include bowling shirts embroidered with the names of black activists Charles Mingus and Stokely Carmichael.

Other standouts in this set include tie dye tees with skull graphics, “power to the people” T-shirts, and “UNION” branded hoodies that would pair perfectly with an Infrared pair of Air Max 90s or Retro 6s.

Check out the Union Spring/Summer 2018 part two lookbook below, and expect the set to arrive online & in stores beginning Saturday (April 21).