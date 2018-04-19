K. Belle used music as an outlet to stay out of the streets. He has a natural musical talent thanks to his musically inclined father.

The Bronx native is managed by music producer, Stats, and his business partner/co-producer, Sage, who produced most of his music, including, “Put Me On.” His first project Roll With Me, which is an EP, is diverse, will take you on a journey, and tell his story.

Belle’s music style is like Bryson Tiller meets Carl Thomas. “I want to be known for bringing R&B back…and making music different and diverse…have people who wouldn’t think to do features, do features with each other,” he said.

“Put Me On” below has a ‘90s Hip Hop, that will bring you back to the good ‘ol days. The video is set in downtown Manhattan and it brings you to a place of when you were first fell in love with someone. In the video he is confessing his love to a young woman who got his heart. This video is what R&B needs, check it out!