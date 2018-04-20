It’s been two years since fans have seen Paula Patton grace the big screen, but that all changed with the release of her latest film, Traffik, which landed in theaters today.
While making press rounds across promote the film, Patton stopped by Larry King’s Los Angeles-based studio for a guest appearance on the host’s on-demand series, Larry King Now. There, the two gabbed about life, discussing love, relationships, divorce, family and what it takes to be your own stunt man on set. Not one to play coy, Paula was more than willing to give King and her fans some insight into her 10-year marriage to Robin Thicke, and didn’t hold back when it came to sharing some of her guilty pleasures and the best piece of advice she ever received.
So if you thought you knew everything about Paula Patton, think again. Her answers to Larry King’s questions are sure to surprise you and probably make you laugh.
When you’re done learning about what makes Paula’s mind tick, be sure to check out her new flick starring herself, Omar Epps, Laz Alonzo and Roselyn Sanchez.