Atlanta rapper Ralo‘s apartment was raided by the FBI on Thursday for reasons that are not yet being publicly released. Ralo was not home at the time of the raid, because he was in jail in Dekalb County for a criminal conspiracy charge, according to reports. The raid took place after 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The conspiracy charge that landed Ralo in jail is going to be dropped according to a report from Fox 5 Atlanta. The case will then be handed over to the ATF who handles investigations related to tobacco, firearms and explosives at the federal level.

According to the Fox 5 report, Ralo bought the apartment complex just over a year ago as a place for his friends to stay. Following the raid which led to no arrests, Ralo was released from prison hours later. The “Rain Storm” rapper was originally arrested at the Dekalb-Peachtree Airport for traveling with large amounts of marijuana on his person. Ralo is currently on the second half of a six-city tour with his next performance scheduled for April 28 in Jacksonville, according to his Instagram.

Just two months ago, Ralo dropped the third installment of his mixtape series “Diary of the Streets” which featured premiere artists like Gucci Mane, Young Thug, YFN Lucci and Future. But with the Feds taking over the investigation, who knows what may come next for the 1017 Records artist.