This summer will mark the 30th anniversary of Big Daddy Kane‘s rousing debut album Long Live the Kane. The Golden Era king will commemorate the milestone in the fashion of essential showmanship this June in his hometown of Brooklyn.

Presented by the City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage Festival slated as Big Daddy Kane: Long Live The Kane 30th Anniversary, fellow legend in rhyme Doug E. Fresh will host the event with The Finisher Mister Cee hitting the ones and twos. The class act lyricist will perform the album’s favored hit tracks, along with reportedly special guests taking the stage.

During Hip-Hop’s most prolific era came the debut of the Juice Crew’s most savvy MC, Big Daddy Kane. With a voice of authority, lyrics full of wit and intelligence, and funk bapping beats, Long Live The Kane served Hip-Hop culture as a gem that certainly tested its time.

Big Daddy Kane displayed a side of MCing that demanded respect and combatted the rest. Lifetime classics from hip-hop’s Golden Era rest on this gem; “Raw (Remix)”, “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’”, “Just Rhymin’ With Biz”, and many more. Long Live The Kane will forever be recognized as a Golden Era classic which showcases the fascination of Big Daddy Kane.

Big Daddy Kane: Long Live The Kane 30th Anniversary will take place on June 20 at the Ford Amphitheater in Coney Island. No tickets required. The celebration is free under the banner of the SummerStage Festival. For more information, visit the City Parks Foundation website.