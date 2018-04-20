Chadwick Boseman is returning to his alma mater, Howard University, to deliver the commencement speech for the graduating class of 2018.

Boseman, star of Marvel Studios ‘Black Panther’, is an alumnus of Howard.

Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick said released a statement about the actor’s upcoming speech, saying, “It is an incredible honor and privilege for the Howard University community to welcome back home one of its native sons, Chadwick Boseman, to deliver the 2018 commencement speech…Mr. Boseman exemplifies the monumental heights and levels Howard graduates can achieve by using the skills and knowledge they acquired at the university.”

Boseman responded to Dr. Frederick’s statement with excitement, saying, “I’m excited to return to the Mecca in celebration of the achievements of our illustrious students. Let’s listen, learn, and build with one another.”

Boseman will reprise his role as Black Panther for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, set to release in theaters April 27.

Commencement day is May 12. Wakanda Forever!