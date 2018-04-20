Today, the hip-hop world is probably doing one of two things: smoking weed or listening to that new J.Cole album, simply titled KOD.

The album — a sleek and powerful testament that tackles themes of drug abuse, falling in love via Instagram photos, hip-hop’s current obsession with trap drums, and even filing taxes — is Cole at his finest. However, quality raps aren’t the only thing that Roc Nation’s star player is a pro at.

Any true fan of J. Cole knows his long standing love for sneakers (Air Jordans if we’re talking favorites), so we decided today would be a perfect day to remind you all of how fresh his sneaker game has been over the years.

Keep scrolling to see why the “k” in KOD might just stand for “Kick King”, too:

(12/2014) That time he wore the Air Jordan 1 “Carmine” on the cover of his third LP, 2014 Forest Hills Drive

(7/2013) That time he hit the stage rocking the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Toro”

(2/2012) Hitting up LAVO in sneakers — the coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro “White Cement” to be exact

(12/2016) The super wavy pair of Saucony Grid 8000 “Aqua” he had on in the “False Prophets” video.

(8/2015) Putting on a stellar performance (in the pouring rain at that!) at the 2015 OVO Fest in a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro “Chicago”

(10/2011) When he held his own next to Beyoncé in the “Party” music video rocking Louis Vuitton’s Tribe Tobacco Sneaker Boots

(10/2011) That time he stopped by Fuse TV’s now-defunct Hoppus on Music — a music-themed talk show hosted by blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus and, surprisingly enough, Amy Schumer — to perform in a pair of YSL Malibu sneakers

(5/2011) Celebrating his nomination for Best New Artist at the 2011 BET Awards nominee ceremony in the super clean Air Jordan 6 Retro “Infrared”

(7/2012) Hitting up the club again in kicks, this time overseas at Funky Buddha in Mayfair rocking the Nike Air Foamposite One “Dark Neon Royal”

(9/2011) Where it all began: donning the Air Jordan 7 Retro “Raptor” on the album cover of his debut album Cole World: A Sideline Story.

Honorable Mention: (8/2015) the J. Cole x Bally 2015 Collection. Technically not sneakers, but we had to give him a shout for having his own footwear collab.

Have you heard J. Cole’s new album KOD yet? Let us know some of your favorite (or least favorite) tracks over on our Twitter and Facebook.