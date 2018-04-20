J. Cole released his highly anticipated fifth album KOD Friday morning (April 20) and the 12-track project already has his fans buzzin. The album had Cole take more of a minimalist approach to the production, while his friendlier-conscious lyrics took center stage. Cole also once again followed his n-features format, outside of his alter-ego, kiLL Edward.

But one particular track that has been an early standout is the album’s outro “1985.” The song’s title represents the year of Cole’s birth and his longevity to being on earth. No longer seen as a young rapper at the age of 33, Cole took this opportunity on the track to subliminally diss the new wave of “mumble rappers.” He also gave friendly advice while letting a new-generation rapper know he’s Cole’s son, presumably Lil’ Pump.

What makes this track so great, is how Cole doesn’t take on the old-head, holier-than-thou perspective. Instead, he uses reason to open the track, relating to them that he too, had the thinking process of the current generation at their age.

1985, I arrived

33 years, damn, I’m grateful I survived

We wasn’t s’posed to get past 25

Jokes on you motherfucker, we alive

All these niggas popping now is young

Everybody say the music that they make is dumb

I remember I was 18

Money, pussy, parties, I was on the same thing

You gotta give a boy a chance to grow some

Everybody talkin’ like they know somethin’ these days

Next, he offers advice to the anonymous rapper.

I heard one of em’ diss me, I’m suprised

I ain’t trippin’, listen good to my reply

Come here lil’ man, let me talk with ya’

See if I can paint for you the larger picture

Congrats ’cause you made it out your mama’s house

I hope you make enough to buy your mom a house

I see your watch icy and your whip foreign

I got some good advice, never quit tourin’

‘Cause that’s the way we eat here in this rap game

I’m fuckin’ with your funky lil’ rap name

I hear your music and I know that rap’s changed

A bunch of folks would say that that’s a bad thing

‘Cause everything’s commercial and it’s pop now

The next few lines are signature Cole, in which he rhetorically asks the new generation of rappers if they have thought about their true impact. Cole states that while white fans listen to their music to be cool, they will never experience what it’s like to be black. It also could be a shot at non-black rappers such as Post Malone and Lil Xan, who use black culture to sell records.

I must say, by your songs I’m unimpressed, hey

But I love to see a Black man get paid

And plus, you havin’ fun and I respect that

But have you ever thought about your impact?

These white kids love that you don’t give a fuck

‘Cause that’s exactly what’s expected when your skin black

They wanna see you dab, they wanna see you pop a pill

They wanna see you tatted from your face to your heels

And somewhere deep down, fuck it, I gotta keep it real

They wanna be black and think your song is how it feels

So when you turn up, you see them turnin’ up too

Lastly, Cole points out the one thing that the newer generation of rappers lack: experience. From a seasoned rapper to the experienced music head, both sides have seen the changes over the years with music. The mid 2000’s brought us snap/ringtone music, while the late 2000’s gave us autotune. Building off auto tune, trap music took shape in the early 2010’s until 2012, where trap music’s offshoot, drill music was the wave. Drill music birthed mumble rap, which turned into the present day offshoot drug rap. But in each era mentioned, numerous rappers came in riding the wave of what was currently hot. Dem Franchize Boyz was popular during snap music, while Chief Keef helped birth drill music. Neither are relevant as they once were, as the music they made only was made for the times they were in. Cole sends a warning to the new age rappers, giving them a glimpse of an undesirable pitfall.

I know you think this type of revenue is never endin’

But I wanna take a minute just to tell you that ain’t true

One day, them kids that’s listening gon’ grow up

And get too old for that shit that made you blow up

Now your show’s lookin’ light cause they don’t show up

Which unfortunately means the money slow up

Now you scramblin’ and hopin’ to get hot again

But you forgot you only popped ’cause you was ridin’ trends

Now you old news and you goin’ through regrets

‘Cause you never bought that house, but you got a Benz

J. Cole could have been way more ruthless, but he decided relating to them was the best alternative. To check out the entire album, you can buy it now on iTunes.