Take a Look at the Full Range of New YEEZY Season 6 Pieces

With all that Kanye West has going on right now — a book, new albums, more Twitter rants! — it’s almost surprising that he’s still dedicated to properly launching his YEEZY Season 6 collection with adidas. However, this is ‘Ye we’re talking about — everything he touches will eventually turn to gold.

The new set of apparel includes outerwear, footwear, and a few Calabasas-branded socks for those really on the YEEZY wave. Each piece is adorned in the brand’s usual desert storm-inspired color scheme, especially when it comes to the Desert Rat Boot, slides, Chelsea boots and other footwear.

Scan through the Kanye West x adidas YEEZY Season 6 preview below, and head over to the YEEZY Supply webstore to cop whatever’s still available.

Images: YEEZY Supply