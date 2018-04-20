Social media went crazy on Thursday when Kanye West recently returned to Twitter, and made a few big announcements from his account. Starting off, Yeezy announced his own 7-track solo album will be released on June 1st. This album is probably what had artists like Drake and Lil Uzi Vert spotted traveling to Ye’s studio in Wyoming where he was reportedly working on his new music.

Following this announcement, he also announced that his rumored joint album with Kid Cudi will also be dropping in June exactly a week after his solo project drops. The “Graduation” rapper tells his 10 million followers that the Kanye x Cudi album will be titled “Kids See Ghost” which is also the name of their duo, according to Kanye.

Starting on May 25th, hip-hop fans will get three weeks straight of G.O.O.D music reminiscent of the days when Mr. West hosted G.O.O.D. Fridays that gave us songs like ‘Start it Up’ and ‘Christian Dior Denim Flow.’

The G.O.O.D. music CEO also announced that singer and star of the “Fade” music video, Teyana Taylor, will drop her album on June 22 and on May 25, the G.O.O.D. music president Pusha T will be dropping his new album.

In light of this news, Kanye was also spotted leaving the studio with Radio Personality Charlamagne Tha God who supposedly has heard some of the music set to drop this summer. Despite their spats on the Breakfast Club after Kanye’s “Yeezus” album dropped, Ye always seems to keep Charlamagne in the loop with his work presumably because Kanye wants the honest feedback that C Tha God has no problem giving.

This past week has been filled with album announcements. J. Cole is still dropping his ‘KOD’ album this Friday and Drake also announced his new album ‘Scorpion’ is set to release in June. With all these big names putting out work this year, it looks like 2018 is not going to be a dry year for hip-hop.

my album is 7 songs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

June 1st — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Teyana Taylor June 22nd — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018