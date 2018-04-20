KITH Gets Help From Ray Liotta to Launch Its Fourth Collection With Bergdorf Goodman

KITH and Bergdorf Goodman are ready for round 4 in their ongoing collaborative efforts, this time linking with legendary actor Ray Liotta for the lookbook.

The Goodfellas thespian models the apparel range here, showing off two premium tracksuits in “Scarlet Red” and “Navy”. Both sets feature a two-tone herringbone taping, custom-branded gold zippers by Excella, and metallic branding that truly fits the king status they were going for with these images. While the white version will go out exclusively to family and friends, the other two will see a wider release alongside hoodies, headgear, and T-shirts.

Expect the KITH x Bergdorf Goodman collection to drop this coming Monday (April 23) at all KITH locations and online.

Peep Liotta in the lookbook below:



Images: KITH/Nolan Persons