Knicks’ Owner James Dolan Believes Kristaps Porzingis Will Be Sidelined For All Of Next Season

There might be a black cloud or black cat lingering inside Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks and their fan base have suffered for years without a championship, and their latest franchise savior Kristaps Porzingis will not be around for the foreseeable future.

Knicks’ owner James Dolan said Porzingis could be sidelined for the entire 2018/2019 season.

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Dolan said he doesn’t see Porzingis’ returning to the hardwood floor in the foreseeable future.

“I’ve been told everything from December to him being out for the season, so I don’t know what to expect on that. But we can’t just sit on our ass while he’s away. We need to develop a team and then integrate him into it when he comes back.”

In 48 games last season, the 22-year old All-Star averaged a career-high 22.7 points in addition to 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. He underwent ACL surgery in early February, a procedure which typically warrants a 10-12 month recovery period.

Porzingis flew back to Latvia following his exit meeting with the team last Saturday, and he’ll continue rehab on his ACL for the majority of the summer in his homeland of Latvia.

Dolan called Porzingis a “great player” when speaking to Brooks, but stressed the importance of building a strong, supporting cast of players around him. The Knicks will be in the NBA Lottery in May, with an opportunity to draft potential high caliber talent to pair with Porzingis.