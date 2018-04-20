Jay-z‘s Roc Nation has landed another big fish in the sports industry. Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has signed up with Roc Nation Sports.

The Belgian becomes the second professional footballer – after Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng – to link up with Roc Nation, who represent several top US sports stars across baseball, basketball and American football.

Lukaku came off the bench to score the second goal in United’s 2-0 defeat of Bournemouth last night, producing a hand symbol synonymous with Jay-Z during his celebration.

JUST IN: Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports has signed their first big Premier League player: Manchester United’s @RomeluLukaku9. Joins @JB17Official as soccer clients. pic.twitter.com/NQl0f6I00b — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 19, 2018

Lukaku had a pretty great 2017, with a move from Everton F.C. to Manchester United contractually netting him a reported £75 million—or $106,467,375.

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia gearing up and less than two months away, Lukaku will have a chance to impress international audiences worldwide, with his talent aiding Belgium in their efforts to beat cup favorites Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Portugal and Spain.