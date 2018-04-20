Everyone loves Air Force 1s, but this latest pair on shelves ups the ante with an interesting design detail that only comes out when exposed to light.

The new Nike Air Force 1 Mid “UV” features a vibrant Volt colorway, contrasted only by a white sole unit. However, the real eye-grabber here is the hidden UV graphic that reveals an all-over Nike Air logo when under direct sunlight. Talk about innovative!

The shoe is currently on sale for $105 at select Nike Sportswear retailers and online.

