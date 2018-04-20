Music is mourning a great loss today after news recently broke that Swedish super producer and DJ Avicii is dead.

TMZ reports a rep from the 28-year-old DJ’s camp confirmed Avicii’s death, saying he died in the Middle Eastern city Muscat, Oman.

While no details have been released about the nature of his death, it is known that the man formally known as Tim Bergling struggled with alcohol and drug addiction.

Avicii began to receive mainstream notoriety in 2011 when he released the Etta James-sampled track, “Levels.” He followed the success of his chart-topping single with another banger called, “I Could Be the One” in 2012. Less than a year later, he delivered another banger – this time he partnered with Aloe Blacc to take over the charts with “Wake Me Up.” From there, the rest is history.

Forbes listed the Swedish music producer as one the world’s high-paid DJs in 2014 after bringing in a cool $28 million in a single 12-month period. It’s reported the his single, “Wake Me Up,” is one of the top 25 most downloaded tracks in the U.K.

A representative from his camp issued a statement, saying, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Avicii “retired” from live performances in 2016, but was quoted as saying, “One part of me can never say never, I could be back … but I won’t be right back.”

Artists close to the DJ have flocked to Twitter to share their condolences including Aloe Blacc and Calvin Harris.

My heartfelt condolences to Tim's family and close friends. I can't express how deeply sad I am. Meeting him changed my life. He was an amazingly talented person and it hurts so bad that he's gone. — Aloe Blacc (@aloeblacc) April 20, 2018