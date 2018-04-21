Swedish producer and disc jockey, Tim Bergling, better known as DJ Avicii was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday. No cause of death has yet been released. The famed DJ was 28 years old.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” a representative of the DJ said in a statement. “The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Although no official cause of death has been announced, Bergling was known to have struggled with health issues related to a drinking problem that resulted in the DJ having his appendix and gallbladder removed. In 2014, Bergling was forced to cancel a slew of shows due to his sickness and in 2016, Bergling retired from touring due to health issues.

Avicii was still making music up until his passing on April 20. His self titled EP, Avicii which was released last year featured the song “Lonely Together” featuring Rita Ora which is up over 90 million views on YouTube.

“Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do,” fellow EDM musician Calvin Harris said on Twitter. “My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

The Grammy nominated Avicii leaves a legacy as one of EDM’s great DJs. In a 2016 interview with Billboard magazine, Bergling said, “When I look back on my life, I think: whoa, did I do that? It was the best time of my life in a sense. It came with a price – a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety for me – but it was the best journey of my life.”

