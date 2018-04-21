God Of War Is The First Must Have Game Of 2018

The first 2018 must have game has arrived. God of War has arrived for the PlayStation 4.

It’s hard to overstate how impressive God of War is. It is the high water mark of 2018 thus far — the game by which all others will be measured. Whether you’ve played games in the series before or not is unimportant. Even if you’ve outright disliked previous “God of War” games, there’s something here for you.

Set in a new, Norse mythology-inspired world and starring a familiar but thoughtfully re-imagined character, God of War’s fish-out-of-Greek-water tale is a nonstop whirlwind of emotions. It’s all framed by one continuous camera shot that never cuts away or takes the focus off of the heart of it all: Kratos’ relationship with his young son, Atreus. But the story also encompasses an indelible supporting cast, a gorgeous world consistently rewarding to explore, and immensely satisfying combat.

The new God of War is a departure from its predecessors that gives the player more without making any compromises. It’s challenging, beautiful, brutal, rewarding, and even a bit funny on occasion. Whether you’re a fan of the series or not, it’s well worth your time.