Looks like 2018 has become the year of reboots.

MTV is ‘rebooting’ “YO! MTV Raps”, the iconic show premiering in the 80’s and 90’s that created a platform for hip-hop and rap artists to shine in the spotlight.

The “reboot” will premiere with a 30th anniversary reunion special at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 1.

Scheduled attendees include Big Daddy Kane and The Juice Crew, Eric B & Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions, Fat Joe, Yo-Yo, Onyx, EPMD, Flavor Flav, YBT “Tap the Bottle” reunion, Black Sheep, DAS EFX, Special Ed, Pharcyde, Brand Nubian, Nice & Smooth, Melle Mel & The Furious Five, Kid Capri, DJ Skribble, Red Alert, Chuck Chillout, Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover, Doctor Dré and T-Money.

The hip-hop show is the latest in MTV’s push to bring back a feeling of nostalgia to their viewers. TRL was rebooted in early 2017 after a nine-year hiatus.

The Jersey Shore cast also came back for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with the highest cable viewing since 2012.

MTV released a statement on why they chose to bring back the classic show.

“The advent of (‘Yo! MTV Raps’) was crucial to the rise of hip-hop, and created a worldwide appreciation of the genre, which has since become one of the most influential in mainstream music.”

Tickets for the MTV reunion show go on sale Friday.