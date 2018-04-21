Allison Mack has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a sex cult.

On Friday, both the Smallville actress and Keith Raniere were charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York confirmed to the media. Raniere, the founder of the self-help group NXIVM and the alleged cult leader, was arrested last month.

Mack is said to have been at the highest level of the pyramid just below Raniere, actively coercing women into lower levels of the scheme. Raniere supposedly rewarded Mack with money and “other benefits” for every victim she convinced.

Within NXIVM, there was reportedly a secret “sorority” called DOS, also known as “Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions.” Mack, 35, was allegedly a DOS Master who recruited and directed slaves to have sex with Raniere, also known as “Vanguard”.

Reports and rumors about the groups connections to Hollywood actors are mounting