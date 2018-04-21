Kanye West is looking for global domination.

With his YEEZY line continuing to grow, West has revealed plans to expand his brand’s reach. Taking to Twitter, ‘Ye has announced that he’s also about to establish YEEZY offices in London, New York, and Wyoming.

Yeezy is based in Calabasas but will also be setting up offices in New York London and Wyoming — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 20, 2018

While YEEZY is “based in Calabasas,” it definitely looks like Kanye has plans to turn his operation into a worldwide force.

Earlier this week, Kanye West teased a “Frozen Yellow” version of the Yeezy Boost 700 and debuted a shit ton of never-before-seen Yeezy sneakers.

This, of course, all comes just a day after Kanye announced that he is dropping a 7-song album on June 1st, followed by a joint project with Kid Cudi the week later on June 8th.

With 2018 shaping up to be a huge year for Kanye and all his endeavors, it only makes sense to expand office spaces.