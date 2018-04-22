Young dancehall artist Jahmiel, who has been endorsed by the likes of Mavado, Sean Paul, DJ Khaled and Alkaline, is definitely breaking down the ‘box’.

Artists are often categorized into a particular genre, resulting in them not being seen nor appreciated as just an artist, especially in dancehall. Times have changed and there is a rebellious effort to defy the norm.

Jahmiel recently dropped a track many are speculating is a diss track for dancehall artist Tommy Lee. This is what the dancehall artist had to say when asked about being “boxed in.”

“I’ve told people ‘you can’t study me,’ me tell dem ‘me sick inna me head’ I’ve also told them what if me wah see the war ting and step aside, “that don’t mean me cyah Mek no baretta rise” and for the majority of people in the world we are humble individuals. But we nah tek bad up nor diss from anyone, we will always defend ourselves. So if someone fling lyrical war my way – Me have it too – dont try Box me in just know say Jahmiel a bad artist” says Jahmiel.

With a jam packed schedule until September 2018, with UK, US, Caribbean and Europe tours scheduled, Jahmiel is definitely in demand on the international scene. He is definitely an artist we must watch out for as he continues to make waves and collaborate with other genres.

Listen to “Anyweh” below: