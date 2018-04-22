Kevin Gates says that his parole officer is keeping him from getting to the bag and now he’s taking him to court.

Gates is seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction prohibiting his parole officer from denying him permission to leave so he can perform, see his children and continue his career.

The Louisiana-born rapper is suing the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections as well as his parole officer Ned Swartz because his requests to travel for the next several months has denied, even though he has complied with all of the terms of his probation and has only been allowed to travel on two different occasions. According to the suit, Shwartz’ refusal to give Gates permission to travel will impact several major concerts, including the JMBLYA Festival and Rolling Loud in May, the BET Awards in June and the Common Ground Festival in Michigan.

This will obviously affect Gates salary, therefore, his standard of living.

TheSource.com will bring you details to this story as it develops.